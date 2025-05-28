Growing Home - The Rule of Three

The "rule of three" in gardening refers to a design principle where groups of three plants, colors, or landscape features are used to create a more balanced and visually appealing garden. This is because odd numbers, like three, tend to feel more natural and dynamic, drawing in the eye in a more engaging way than even numbers. It is also recommended that the three things you place in your garden are not equidistant. Set at least one item further than the other two items in your landscape.