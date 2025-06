Growing Home - Oranges

Oranges remain Florida's top fruit crop, but orange production is declining due to citrus greening disease. An increase in hurricanes is also knocking out orange growers. As a result, blueberries are fast becoming a new top agricultural crop for Florida. Blueberries used to require a winter to produce berries, but breeders have developed blueberry varieties that require much shorter chilling requirements. Because of Florida’s mild winters they can beat out other northern growers with earlier blueberry harvests.