Growing Home - Tuberous Nasturtiums

Most gardeners are familiar with Nasturtiums, but few know that there is a tuberous Nasturtium known as Mashua Tubers which are an edible tuberous nasturtium native to the Andes. Tuberous Mashua Nasturtiums are known for their edible tubers, which are cooked or roasted as a vegetable. It can climb up to 13 ft. in height. Mashua Nasturtiums are also grown for their brightly colored tubular flowers which attract hummingbirds. Masua Nasturtiums grow best in partial shade as it prefers cooler temperatures.