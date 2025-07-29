Growing Home - The Plant Select Program

The Plant Select Program releases landscape plants that thrive in our intermountain region, create more beauty for less work and water. One of their new releases is a lilac called PINK ON REPEAT™. This lilac has the superpower of blooming in spring AND again in late summer! It has fragrant flowers with a bloom that starts dark pink, fades to light pink, and then to white. The Pink on Repeat lilac was discovered at the historic Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station in Wyoming, living only on natural precipitation for decades.