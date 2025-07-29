© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - The Plant Select Program

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

The Plant Select Program releases landscape plants that thrive in our intermountain region, create more beauty for less work and water. One of their new releases is a lilac called PINK ON REPEAT™. This lilac has the superpower of blooming in spring AND again in late summer! It has fragrant flowers with a bloom that starts dark pink, fades to light pink, and then to white. The Pink on Repeat lilac was discovered at the historic Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station in Wyoming, living only on natural precipitation for decades.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb