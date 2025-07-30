© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Aspen Leaf Spot

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

In in the late summer aspens in our town landscapes often suffer from the disease “aspen leaf spot,” which is caused by a fungus. The aspen leaves get dark brown to black circles containing rings, resembling a bulls-eye. Fallen leaves that are not raked up in autumn can spread the fungus in spring, so be sure to do a thorough raking of leaves in fall to prevent re infection. It rarely kills the aspen tree but is unsightly. While people like aspens they often struggle in the heat of our lower altitude cities and towns.

Johnathon Rhubarb
