Growing Home - Aspen Leaf Spot

In in the late summer aspens in our town landscapes often suffer from the disease “aspen leaf spot,” which is caused by a fungus. The aspen leaves get dark brown to black circles containing rings, resembling a bulls-eye. Fallen leaves that are not raked up in autumn can spread the fungus in spring, so be sure to do a thorough raking of leaves in fall to prevent re infection. It rarely kills the aspen tree but is unsightly. While people like aspens they often struggle in the heat of our lower altitude cities and towns.