There is a power outage at our 89.1 FM transmitter. Crews are working on restoring power.
Growing Home

Growing Home - When to Pick Pears

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

The best way to tell when apples, peaches, and plums are ready to harvest is a simple taste test. But “tree ripened” pears will not taste right and are too soft in the middle. Harvest most European pears such as ’D'Anjou’ and 'Bartlett' when they easily detach from trees. Tilt these pears upward and they will come loose when ready for harvest. ‘Bosc’ pears are difficult to separate from the tree and may have to be clipped with a pruner. Most pears should feel hard when picked and then ripened indoors, until slightly soft.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
