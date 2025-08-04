© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Victory Gardens

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

During World War II, ordinary Americans transformed lawns and vacant lots into “Victory Gardens.” By 1944, these home plots astonishingly grew around 40% of the U.S. vegetable supply. An estimated 20 million gardens sprang up, producing 10 billion pounds of food. Families who had never farmed learned to can tomatoes and tend potatoes, all to support the war effort, feed themselves and supplement rations. Whether during wartime, pandemic, or for the nutrition, a little backyard soil can yield good things.

