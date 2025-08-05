Growing Home - Thomas McClure

Thomas McClure, an Irish mining immigrant, settled near Carbondale in the late 1800s. He gave up mining for farming potatoes, growing the classic Irish varieties. One day he noticed a mutated potato that was rounder, smoother, with deep red tubers and flavorful white interior. McClure later released what he called the Red McClure potato in 1910. Demand for potatoes fell when mining in the valley was reduced, so Thomas McClure built a home, and a stage stop up the Crystal River. McClure’s Pass was later named for Thomas McClure.