Growing Home - Purslane

Purslane is a common creeping garden weed. It has slightly succulent, small leaves. Rather than pull and compost Purslane, foragers, have found it is good eating as is packed with nutrition with the highest omega-3 fatty acid content of any edible plant. It also has a lot of heart-healthy alpha-linolenic acid, beating out spinach or kale. Purslane is popular in salads in parts of Europe and Mexico. There is even a variety of Purslane that has been bred for gardeners with larger gold tinted succulent leaves known as “Golden Purslane.”