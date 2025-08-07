© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Dog Days of Summer

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:10 AM MDT

When we hear we’re in the “dog days of summer,” people think about dogs lying around in the summer heat. But this saying is celestial in origin. In late summer, Ancient Greeks and Romans noticed Sirius, the “Dog Star” in the constellation of Canis Major, rising before dawn. Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky. They thought that this star triggered summer heat. The ancients also believed this heat brought on a touch of madness. But the heat of the “dog day’s of summer” is sure to bring out some lethargy in dogs and people.

