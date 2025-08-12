Growing Home - Eden Gem Cantaloupe

The first Rocky Ford cantaloupes had green flesh instead of orange. They mainly grew the Eden Gem cantaloupe which was introduced in 1881 and had intense flavor, fragrant aroma, glowing green flesh, and rind so intricately netted it earned the nickname “the fingerprint melon.” The Eden Gem melon though small (5” in diameter), was popular in the early 1900s, but vanished by the 1940s as commercial growers favored varieties that shipped better, even if they tasted worse. The Eden Gem is available from heirloom seed companies.