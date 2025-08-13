Growing Home - Ornamental Rhubarb

Everyone knows about edible rhubarb, but did you know there is a rhubarb that is a stunningly beautiful perennial plant. It is known as Chinese Rhubarb or ornamental rhubarb. It is absolutely not edible, but it can add colorful drama to your perennial flower garden. Chinese rhubarb grows nearly 6-feet high. They have huge pointy-edged red leaves that turn green on top and dark burgundy underneath. Chinese rhubarb has reddish-pink flowers on tall stalks. In the fall, the leaf color shifts back to bright red.