Growing Home - Cracked Tomatoes

It is common for tomatoes to form cracks in warm weather. Usually, a cracked tomato can still be eaten. A severely cracked tomato can attract fruit flies or invite infection inside. But generally cracked tomatoes are still edible, especially if you cut around the cracks. But don’t use cracked tomatoes for tomato canning. The tomato’s flavor isn’t affected by the parts that aren’t cracked. One popular tomato that is prone to cracking is the Sun Gold cherry tomato, but there many varieties are resistant to cracking.