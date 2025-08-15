© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Nikolai Vavilov

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

In the 1930s, Russian botanist Nikolai Vavilov scoured the globe collecting thousands of seeds to safeguard crop diversity. Ironically, his greatest challenge came during World War II when the Siege of Leningrad threatened his precious seed bank. As famine gripped the city, Vavilov’s dedicated team refused to eat the edible seeds, choosing science over survival. Several scientists starved rather than consume the collection. Their sacrifice preserved plant genetics – a bittersweet tale of botany’s unsung heroes.

