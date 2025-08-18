Growing Home - Fruit Labels

Ever notice those little stickers on fruits and veggies? They’re more than price tags – they’re a code to your produce. A four digit number means it was grown conventionally, while a five digit code starting with 9 signals organic. Codes beginning with 8 were once designated for GMOs, but for some reason you rarely see those in stores. The adhesive on labels is food-safe (though the paper isn’t a recommended snack). Experts predict that the paper fruit tags will soon give way to laser printing directly on the fruit’s skin.