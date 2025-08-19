Growing Home - Ground Cherries

Tomatillos have a cousin known as the Ground Cherry. This little golden fruit grows in a papery husk and have a sweet, tangy flavor with hints of apricots and pineapple. Pioneers often baked them into pies. Ground Cherries can easily be grown in the home garden. They are ready to harvest when the Ground Cherries turn yellow-orange and fall off from the plant which is usually by late summer. Store the ground cherries in a cool, dark place, like the refrigerator or a root cellar. They can keep for up to two months.