© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Ground Cherries

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Tomatillos have a cousin known as the Ground Cherry. This little golden fruit grows in a papery husk and have a sweet, tangy flavor with hints of apricots and pineapple. Pioneers often baked them into pies. Ground Cherries can easily be grown in the home garden. They are ready to harvest when the Ground Cherries turn yellow-orange and fall off from the plant which is usually by late summer. Store the ground cherries in a cool, dark place, like the refrigerator or a root cellar. They can keep for up to two months.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb