Growing Home - Sweet Talking Your Seedlings

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Garden folklore suggests playing Mozart or sweet-talking your seedlings can make them flourish. While plants lack ears, science says they do respond to vibrations. One study found rice plants activated growth genes when exposed to sound. Many gardeners swear their plants prefer classical over rock – though that likely says more about the gardener than the plants. Talking to your plants won’t hurt (aside from odd looks from neighbors). And at the very least your plants will thrive with extra carbon dioxide as you exhale.

Johnathon Rhubarb
