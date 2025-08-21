© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Woodhouse's Toad

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

That warty toad hopping through your garden is likely a Woodhouse’s toad – a common, helpful resident in western Colorado. It grows up to 5 inches long, has a white strip down its warty back and is nocturnal, feeding on pests after dark. Thet eat grasshoppers, beetles, moths, even scorpions. By day it burrows into cool soil, and as nights get colder it digs down to hibernate. Don’t fret about its bumps on the skin – they won’t give you warts; some of those bumps are special glands that can ooze a very bitter toxin that discourages predators.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb