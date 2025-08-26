Growing Home - Garden Heroes

Toads and frogs are garden heroes. One toad can eat 10,000 bugs in a summer including our pesky grasshoppers. Toads survive better in drier conditions than frogs. They are mainly nocturnal feeders. You can encourage frogs and toads into your yard by providing shady shelters, damp hideouts, and shallow water. If you want toads and frogs, avoid all lawn chemicals as amphibians breathe partially through their skin and can absorb the toxins. Frogs and toads are like having hard working garden helpers at night.