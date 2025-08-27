Growing Home - Preserving Zucchini

If you are having a bumper crop of zucchini, consider trying one of the many ways to preserve it for winter use. One of the easiest ways to preserve it is to grate it and place in a freezer bag and freeze it. Then it is ready to add to most any appropriate recipe. You can also freeze zucchini cut in half, which is ideal for baking zucchini boats. Just thaw and top them with spices and or cheeses and bake. Zucchini can also be sliced thin and dehydrated in a food dryer. Of course Zucchini can be pickled and canned or even made into a relish.