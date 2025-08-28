© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Landscape Designers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

One of the design tenants often used by landscape designers is to avoid too many squares, right angles or straight lines. Curves always add more visual interest and emulates our natural landscapes. Whether it is a walkway, patio or garden bed, consider some gentle serpentine curves. Paths or walkways that disappear behind a large plant or into an arbor will entice visitors to explore what’s on the other side. Also, consider dyed concrete or brick pavers rather than boring traditional grey concrete.

