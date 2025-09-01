Growing Home - Tulipmania

Tulipmania gripped Holland in the 1630s when tulip bulbs became wildly speculative investments. The most prized varieties displayed exotic striped and flamed patterns in vibrant reds, yellows, and purples - caused unknowingly by a virus that caused the colors but weakened the plants. Single rare bulbs sold for the equivalent price of a grand Amsterdam house. Fortunes were made and lost overnight until the market crashed in February 1637, ruining many investors and marking history's first major speculative bubble.