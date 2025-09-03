Growing Home - Crocus Bulbs

Between now and spring frost you can plant spring blooming bulbs. Crocus bulbs can be planted directly in your lawn. Involve your kids and get creative, try spelling their initials with crocus bulbs or try a smiley face. Simply wedge an opening for the crocus bulb with a planting trowel least 4 inches deep and drop the bulb into the hole. Space them at a minimum of 3 inches apart. If deer are a problem, substitute crocus with a small flowering iris bulb known as “iris reticulata.” Which is more deer resistant.