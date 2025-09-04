Growing Home - The Gambel Oak

The Gambel oak can be found across the Western Slope. It grows as a small tree or shrub and forms thickets providing crucial wildlife habitat. Gambel oak acorns were a primary food source for Native American tribes, but prior to eating they need to be processed with repeated water rinsing to remove the tannins and then boiled or roasted. Once processed, the acorns are more nutritious than wheat flour, and high in protein. They have a slightly sweet, nutty flavor. Gambel Oaks quickly resprout from roots after forest fires.