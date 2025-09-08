Growing Home - The Garden Trowel

A garden trowel is a most important garden tool. Cheap trowels are notorious for bending and breaking. Thicker metal trowels are better. Also, look for a sharp tip for easier digging. My favorites are trowels with a curved handle. This gives you some extra torque when digging. One curved handle trowel is sold by the Radius company. Another favorite trowel is the Japanese weeder, also called a hori hori. It’s like a big crocodile Dundee knife for the garden. It’s great for both weeding and planting.