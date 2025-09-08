© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home - The Garden Trowel

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT

A garden trowel is a most important garden tool. Cheap trowels are notorious for bending and breaking. Thicker metal trowels are better. Also, look for a sharp tip for easier digging. My favorites are trowels with a curved handle. This gives you some extra torque when digging. One curved handle trowel is sold by the Radius company. Another favorite trowel is the Japanese weeder, also called a hori hori. It’s like a big crocodile Dundee knife for the garden. It’s great for both weeding and planting.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb