Growing Home - Mountain Town Festivals

I find it interesting that three nearby Western Slope mountain towns have all named their town celebrations after produce. Carbondale has celebrated Potato Days in the fall since the early 1900s. The Roaring Fork Valley was once a top potato producer in the US. Glenwood Springs has been celebrated Strawberry Days since 1898 when strawberries were grown in profusion, but now not so much- still the history is honored. And finally, Paonia has Cherry Days around the 4th of July, which is Colorado’s longest continuously running festival.