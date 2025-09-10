Growing Home - Beekeeping at High Elevation
Western Colorado beekeepers face challenges at higher elevations, with shorter seasons and intense UV radiation which can be challenging for bees. Honey produced at high altitude actually has higher antioxidant levels than lowland honey because plants produce more protective compounds to survive harsh mountain conditions. This means your local Colorado mountain honey is potentially more nutritious than that generic stuff from sea level. Which is why honey produced from mountain wildflowers often commands higher prices.