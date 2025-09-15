Growing Home - Ginkgo

Ginkgo has been around 200 million years — older than the dinosaurs. They are tough, six ginkgo trees were among the few living things to survive the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. They are popular street trees but only plant male Ginko trees as the females produce a foul-smelling fruit. Medicinally recent European studies found that consuming Ginko extracts increased blood supply and improved neural functioning. Seeds are notoriously difficult to sprout, but Ginko plants are readily available through on-line nurseries.