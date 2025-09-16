Growing Home - Cantaloupes

In American markets, we buy “cantaloupes,” but Scientifically, a melon with netting is classified as a muskmelon, while a melon with little or no netting is a true cantaloupe. Europe grows true cantaloupes which are smaller and have smooth, lightly ribbed rinds. The American cantaloupe is less sweet than the European cantaloupe. American cantaloupes have rough, webbed skins and a sweet perfume which is reminiscent of Muskmelons which also includes honeydews, other netted melons, and American cantaloupes.