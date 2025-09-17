Growing Home - Do Fake Dragonflies Repel Wasps?

There are a number of social media posts that are promoting and selling small fake life like dragonflies on a thin stiff wire that clips onto things. They claim that these fake dragonflies repel wasps. Unfortunately, most users report that it the fake dragonflies didn’t repel wasps, however they did help repel deer flies and horse flies. One thing that does seem to deter wasps is to hang large fake wasp nests which are readily available online. Some people have even had luck with hanging paper bags under an awning to repel wasps.