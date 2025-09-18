© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Keeping Zucchini Fresh

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

To keep zucchini fresh, skip washing until just before use, then pat completely dry. Store in the fridge’s crisper drawer with one end of the bag open because good ventilation prevents spoilage. Use right away if it softens. Too much zucchini? Freeze it! Blanch slices, cool in ice water, pat dry, and pack into freezer bags for up to three months. Or freeze grated raw zucchini for baking—perfect for bread, fritters, or brownies, keeping summer’s bounty alive in winter.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb