Growing Home - Keeping Zucchini Fresh

To keep zucchini fresh, skip washing until just before use, then pat completely dry. Store in the fridge’s crisper drawer with one end of the bag open because good ventilation prevents spoilage. Use right away if it softens. Too much zucchini? Freeze it! Blanch slices, cool in ice water, pat dry, and pack into freezer bags for up to three months. Or freeze grated raw zucchini for baking—perfect for bread, fritters, or brownies, keeping summer’s bounty alive in winter.