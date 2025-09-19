Growing Home - When to Plant Spring Blooming Bulbs

Fall is a good time to plant spring blooming bulbs. This year consider growing the less common garden bulbs for a unique show. Good choices include iris reticulata, chionodoxa, and dwarf “species” tulips. There is one flowering bulb that will help you get through winter. It is known as “Snowdrops.” And it has the superpower of blooming in February even in the snow. This harbinger of spring will help get rid of cabin fever. All these bulb choices bloom before the more traditional spring blooming bulbs and do well in our valleys.