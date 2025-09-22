Growing Home - Flowers are Skilled Communicators

Flowers are not just pretty faces; they’re skilled communicators. Flowers can use changing colors, shape, scents and even electrical signals which can provide intricate communication with their pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Red blossoms shout “hummer food!” while bees see ultraviolet patterns invisible to us. Some flowers also communicate that they are out of nectar at the moment, saving the pollinators precious time. These diverse communication methods help both the pollinators and the plants.