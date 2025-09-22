© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Flowers are Skilled Communicators

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Flowers are not just pretty faces; they’re skilled communicators. Flowers can use changing colors, shape, scents and even electrical signals which can provide intricate communication with their pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Red blossoms shout “hummer food!” while bees see ultraviolet patterns invisible to us. Some flowers also communicate that they are out of nectar at the moment, saving the pollinators precious time. These diverse communication methods help both the pollinators and the plants.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb