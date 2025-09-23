© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Horticultural Therapy

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Horticultural Therapy is an occupation that many don’t know about. It uses garden work to boost physical, cognitive, and emotional health. Think seed sowing for fine-motor rehab, pruning to build focus, harvests that spark appetite and joy. Degrees or certificates in Horticultural Therapy are offered at Colorado State University, The Horticultural Therapy Institute in Denver among others. Graduates are employed by Hospitals, rehab and psychiatric units, senior living, schools, prisons, community gardens, and botanic gardens.

