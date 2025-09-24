Growing Home - Allium

This fall try planting a different type of spring blooming garden bulb, the “Allium” or “flowering onion.” Plant them in fall and they’ll bloom after tulips and daffodils in early summer. They sport a large flowering sphere on a single stem resembling a large lollypop. Allium giganteum is the largest flower (6” wide) with globe-shaped blooms that are often dried as a Christmas tree decoration. Check out a great non-bulbing perennial Allium known as Allium Millenium. Fortunately, Alliums are not picky about growing conditions.