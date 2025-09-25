Growing Home - Ephedra

Mormon tea or Ephedra, is a small desert shrub with jointed green stems, thrives in dry, landscapes across the West including Colorado. Mormon settlers brewed it as a caffeine free substitute for coffee. It was used as a mild decongestant in folk remedies. Ephedra, dates back to dinosaur times and is related to conifers. A larger Ephedra from Asia called “Bluestem Joint-Fir” is typically used in xeriscape landscaping. It is a featured plant by the Plant Select program that releases tough xeric plants for our region.