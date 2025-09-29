Growing Home - Starbucks and Carmine

Starbucks used to use a red dye made from a bug known as cochineal and the dye is called “carmine.” They decided to stop using this red food dye fearing that people don’t want to consume dead bugs. Also, some people are allergic to Carmine, but it is rare among most populations. Chemical based red dye are in the process of being phased out in the US. Artificial red dyes are already banned in most developed countries because of their adverse health effects. Other natural red dyes come from tomatoes and beets.