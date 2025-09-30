Growing Home - Terrariums

Want some low-maintenance greenery in your house? Consider getting a Terrarium, where you grow plants in a large glass container. The container’s bottom has pebbles and chunks of horticultural charcoal with 3 inches of potting soil on top. Plants can include miniature ferns, African violets or small orchids among other choices. Add water and cover with a glass pane or plastic. Place your terrarium in a bright spot, but out of direct sun. Terrariums can go months without care. You can also purchase a pre-planted terrarium.