Growing Home

Growing Home - Carrots and Vision

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Carrots are nutritious and promote healthy vision. A single raw orange carrot provides the daily recommended vitamin A from its beta-carotene. But only 3% of their total beta-carotene is absorbed. But when carrots are cooked or juiced the available beta carotene is increased by up to 90 percent. During the battle of Briton in WWII, British pilots spread the rumor that pilots ate carrots to enhance night vision. But they were actually trying to distract Germany from realizing the British had acquired radar for night targeting.

