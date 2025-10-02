Growing Home - Chrysanthemum

A common plant sold in grocery stores in fall is the fall blooming chrysanthemum. When purchasing, look for a plant with unopened buds to prolong blooms. Remove the foil wrapper and place it in a saucer. Water chrysanthemums regularly. The east window is a great location for a mum because it loves a few hours of sunlight every day! They can also decorate you front door. These Chrysanthemums can be planted as a fall-blooming perennial, but they need regular fertilizer and pinch the tips in June and July for bushiness.