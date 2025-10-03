© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Frost is on the Horizon

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

With frost on the horizon, you might want to dig up some outdoor plants for growing in your home or greenhouse. Before you do, make sure you aren’t bringing in any hitchhiking pests. At first glance the plants may look clean and healthy, but it is still a good idea to do a thorough inspection. The undersides of the leaves are where bugs like aphids and spider mites hide. If you suspect bugs, spray the leaf surfaces with an organic pesticide such as Neem. Rinse the leaves off a few days later and then do a final inspection.

