Growing Home - Frost is on the Horizon

With frost on the horizon, you might want to dig up some outdoor plants for growing in your home or greenhouse. Before you do, make sure you aren’t bringing in any hitchhiking pests. At first glance the plants may look clean and healthy, but it is still a good idea to do a thorough inspection. The undersides of the leaves are where bugs like aphids and spider mites hide. If you suspect bugs, spray the leaf surfaces with an organic pesticide such as Neem. Rinse the leaves off a few days later and then do a final inspection.