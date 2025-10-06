Growing Home - Daffodils

Think daffodils are just yellow trumpets? Think again. Breeders list more than 25,000 named varieties. Daffodil flowers are available in shades from white to apricot and lemon to gold. The daffodil flower shape also varies from split cups, double petals, or can look like cyclamens with swept-back petals. Some varieties are very fragrant too. Depending on what daffodil variety you grow they can bloom as early as February or can linger into May. Daffodils in Western Colorado can shrug off snow, deer, and gophers, returning stronger each year.