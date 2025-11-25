Growing Home - Avocado Marketing

Prior to the 1960s avocados were a rarity in American kitchens. In the early 1960s the California avocado industry launched an aggressive successful marketing campaign including recipes in women’s magazines, television commercials saying avocados were “exotic but easy.” This was one of the first organized marketing pushes for a single fruit in U.S. history. Similar avocado marketing kicks in prior to and during the Super Bowl. One avocado tree can yield up to 200 pounds. Avocado trees are grown and harvested year-round.