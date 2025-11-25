© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Avocado Marketing

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST

Prior to the 1960s avocados were a rarity in American kitchens. In the early 1960s the California avocado industry launched an aggressive successful marketing campaign including recipes in women’s magazines, television commercials saying avocados were “exotic but easy.” This was one of the first organized marketing pushes for a single fruit in U.S. history. Similar avocado marketing kicks in prior to and during the Super Bowl. One avocado tree can yield up to 200 pounds. Avocado trees are grown and harvested year-round.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb