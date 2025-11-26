© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Growing Dwarf Banana Plants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

If you have a very sunny window, you can actually grow a dwarf banana. Bananas can make dramatic houseplants—even without fruit. Dwarf varieties like ‘Super Dwarf Cavendish’ stay compact, around 3 feet high. Keep the soil moist but not soggy and use a rich potting mix in a pot that is at least 18 inches wide. Bananas like high humidities, so mist often or place near a humidifier. Feed banana plants monthly. If all goes well after 12 to 18 months you may see flowers and fruit. Move your banana plant outside for the summer months.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
