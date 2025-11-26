Growing Home - Growing Dwarf Banana Plants

If you have a very sunny window, you can actually grow a dwarf banana. Bananas can make dramatic houseplants—even without fruit. Dwarf varieties like ‘Super Dwarf Cavendish’ stay compact, around 3 feet high. Keep the soil moist but not soggy and use a rich potting mix in a pot that is at least 18 inches wide. Bananas like high humidities, so mist often or place near a humidifier. Feed banana plants monthly. If all goes well after 12 to 18 months you may see flowers and fruit. Move your banana plant outside for the summer months.