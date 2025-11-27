Growing Home - Dwarf Citrus Trees

Dwarf citrus trees make great houseplants for south facing sunny winter windows. Just smelling the fragrant citrus blooms can alleviate winter blues. Popular varieties include ‘Improved Meyer’ lemon, or the ‘Calamondin Orange.’ Keep the soil evenly moist but not soggy. Citrus trees require regular pruning and fertilization to produce healthy fruit. Fertilize monthly. There is special citrus plant food available that caters to dwarf citrus’ special needs. Rotate the pot for even growth. With patience, you’ll enjoy citrus blossoms and even fruit right in your winter home.