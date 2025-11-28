Growing Home - Special Citrus Plant Food

If you are growing citrus trees as a houseplant you should know about special citrus plant food. Citrus trees are heavy feeders, especially when growing in pots. The special citrus plant food contains higher nitrogen levels for lush leaves, plus added magnesium, iron, and zinc to prevent yellowing and leaf drop. They’re slightly acidic, matching the soil conditions citrus prefers. Regular feeding, especially during active growth, helps indoor citrus maintain strong roots, glossy foliage, and steady blooms instead of struggling or stalling.