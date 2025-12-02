Growing Home - Chiba Spot Christmas Cactus

There is a new variety of Christmas cacti known as Chiba Spot sporting unusually shaped red flowers that are thin and elongated with a white throat. The Chiba Spot Christmas cactus blooms as early as Thanksgiving and continues blooming into the New Year. Like all Christmas Cactus the Chiba spot cactus needs to dry out between waterings but needs more water than traditional cactus. Christmas Cactus can also tolerate being pot bound. Always grow Christmas cactus in a bright spot in a pot with a drain hole and saucer.