Growing Home - How Insects Communicate

Most insects don’t communicate with sounds or motions. Mostly insects use smells. These scents are called “pheromones.” Ants leave a pheromone trail as they walk. Honeybees produce alarm pheromones triggering the colony to attack an intruder. Mating is also dependent on pheromones. Now we use pheromones as a pest control to confuse insects. There are over 1,500 insect pheromones, many are species-specific which enable precision pest control, allowing growers to monitor or disrupt pests without using broad-spectrum pesticides.