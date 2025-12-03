© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - How Insects Communicate

Published December 3, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

Most insects don’t communicate with sounds or motions. Mostly insects use smells. These scents are called “pheromones.” Ants leave a pheromone trail as they walk. Honeybees produce alarm pheromones triggering the colony to attack an intruder. Mating is also dependent on pheromones. Now we use pheromones as a pest control to confuse insects. There are over 1,500 insect pheromones, many are species-specific which enable precision pest control, allowing growers to monitor or disrupt pests without using broad-spectrum pesticides.

Growing Home