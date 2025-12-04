Growing Home - C4 Photosynthesis

Certain plants have been found to use a special trick in how they use sunlight. Botanists call it “C4 photosynthesis.” Most plants use a C3 photosynthesis process. The C4 photosynthesis enables plants to have a superpower. Corn, sugarcane and other C4 plants can create more energy from the sun when it’s hot and dry. The result? C4 plants grow faster in warmer weather, and use water more efficiently, which is a real edge in hot blazing summers. That’s why many of the world’s top grains and grasses thrive with the C4 advantage.