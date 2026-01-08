Growing Home - Apple Scald
Apple scald commonly ruined winter fruit in long term cold storage, until British scientists Franklin Kidd and Cyril West in the 1910s showed that lowering oxygen and raising CO₂ greatly slowed fruit and vegetable metabolism and increased storage life. Later researcher Robert Smock and the Geneva, New York research station refined the technique into today’s “controlled-atmosphere cold rooms.” The low oxygen means people shouldn’t linger in these rooms without extra oxygen. Thanks to this discovery, apples stay crisp deep into the next spring.